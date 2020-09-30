Advertisement

Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.
A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.(KTUU)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.

Silver Bluff High School’s match-up with Pelion High School will be played on Oct. 30 instead of this Friday.

The school district says this is because of recent positive COVID-19 cases among the varsity players at Pelion.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled game date. Fans who prefer a refund should email Silver Bluff High School Head Football Coach DeAngelo Bryant at wbryant@acpsd.net by Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect pleads guilty in 45-pound Augusta cocaine bust

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Jimmy Alexander Pujols, aka “El Gallo,” 35, faces federal prison in connection with a 2019 Augusta bust of cocaine shipped through Savannah.

News

Judge stops $75M state payment to S.C. private law firms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has temporarily blocked private attorneys from receiving $75 million from South Carolina for helping the state negotiate a settlement with the federal government over nuclear material left at the Savannah River Site.

News

College football player arrested on murder charge in Ga.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Marshals in Georgia have arrested a Georgetown University football player accused of killing a man in Washington, D.C.

News

Lice infestation linked to Ga. girl’s death; parents charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

Latest News

News

Cyberattack hits hospital chain that includes Aiken Regional

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff amd wire reports
U.S. computer networks of the parent company of Aiken Regional Medical Centers have been knocked offline in a cyberattack.

News

New wreck hurts 2 same site as crash that killed 2 deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard and Steve Byerly
Columbia County rescue crews were dispatched this morning to an injury accident at the same site as a crash Tuesday that killed two deputies from Fulton County.

News

Why Georgia Tech is ditching spring break

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Tech is making big changes to their spring semester schedule that include doing away with the weeklong spring break.

News

McMaster approves bill for firefighter cancer benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill into law that will support firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

News

GreenJackets reportedly behind on rent payments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta GreenJackets are reportedly a quarter of a million dollars behind on rent for SRP Park.

News

Crew arrives to help remove wrecked ship off Ga. coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The mission to remove a wrecked cargo ship from Georgia’s coast is almost ready to begin.