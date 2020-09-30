Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.

Silver Bluff High School’s match-up with Pelion High School will be played on Oct. 30 instead of this Friday.

The school district says this is because of recent positive COVID-19 cases among the varsity players at Pelion.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled game date. Fans who prefer a refund should email Silver Bluff High School Head Football Coach DeAngelo Bryant at wbryant@acpsd.net by Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.