3 accused in molestation of 13-year-old girl

Cequez Jones
Cequez Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and is accused along with two other boys of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Richmond County deputies have charged Cequez Jones with aggravated child molestation. The names and ages of the other two suspects have not been released by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, although the girl’s mother characterized them in a police report as teenagers.

According to an incident report with the agency, the crimes occurred around 4 a.m. Sept. 24 when the girl and another family member met with the three boys who they knew only through Facebook.

The three boys pulled the victim into a vehicle and forced her to perform sexual acts without her consent, according to the incident report.

Each one had a firearm, according to the report.

The three fled when deputies arrived, according to the incident report.

Jones was arrested on the date of the incident and is being held in Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

