Vice president to visit Peach State this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia on Wednesday.

He’s set to speak at a Faith and Freedom Coalition policy conference at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

According to the White House, he’ll be talking about the Trump administration’s efforts to support religious freedom and Americans' right to worship.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta just after noon.

