Vice president to visit Peach State this week

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia on Wednesday.

He’s set to speak at a Faith and Freedom Coalition policy conference at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

According to the White House, he’ll be talking about the Trump administration’s efforts to support religious freedom and Americans' right to worship.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta just after noon.

