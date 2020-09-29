Tybee Island gets creative in reminding visitors about mask mandate

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Tybee officials have gotten creative in how they’re reminding people of safe practices to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says the big mask on the front of this vehicle has sparked a lot of attention and it serves as a good reminder for residents and visitors to “Mask Up On Tybee.”

When you’re out on Tybee, you may notice “Mask Up On Tybee” decals on several of the city cars when you drive onto the island. The initiative is another way the city says they’re reminding people to be aware of safe practices while making the best of the situation. Gillen says this approach is to be as eye-catching as possible since new people are constantly coming to enjoy the island.

“We have a lot of tourists still coming to the city, so we get a lot of new people every week so we’ve gotta have those constant reminders out,” Gillen said. “That’s something that’s a little different about Tybee is our population comes and goes so we get thousands of new people every week.”

Gillen says other city vehicles also have the “Mask Up On Tybee” decals. So far, this is the only one with the big mask banner but the city does plan on putting this on some other cars, as well.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.