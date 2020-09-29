Take a look at new campaign to bring visitors to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Bold,” “diverse:” and “exciting” may be some of the words that come to mind when you think about the Garden City.

And now Augusta leaders want to make sure everybody else knows it, too.

The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a new brand campaign.

The new tagline and branding is “Come See AugUSta,” with an emphasis on the “US.”

Accompanying promotional materials star local Augustans and showcase their favorite ways to experience the city.

To bring the campaign to life, the bureau and creative agency Wier Stewart held a contest over the course of several weeks to find local ambassadors who they felt truly embodied Augusta.

As seen through the campaign creative and depicted at VisitAugusta.com, each representative provides customized itinerary suggestions to help visitors find what to do, see and explore.

