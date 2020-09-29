Advertisement

South Carolina LB Greene out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured hip

Gamecocks
Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four-to-six weeks after fracturing his hip against No. 21 Tennessee last week. Greene was hurt in the Gamecocks' 31-27 loss.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp says Greene won’t need surgery and will have the injury rechecked in a month or so. Muschamp says Damani Staley would take Greene’s place when South Carolina goes to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

Greene is a senior from Rocky Mount, North Carolina who has started 23 of the past 26 games.

