S.C. absentee ballot witness requirement removed again

Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed course and reinstated a ruling by a South Carolina federal judge that would let absentee voters do so without having a witness signature.

News outlets report a majority of judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday vacated a ruling from a day earlier by a three-judge panel of the appellate court to overturn a lower court ruling that struck down the requirement.

The latest decision means the final outcome remains to be determined.

But for now, witness signatures are no longer required.

A date for the new hearing was not immediately scheduled.

MORE | Judge orders Georgia to have paper backups of voter rolls

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

