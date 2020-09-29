Advertisement

LIVE: Richmond County who died of COVID-19 to be laid to rest Tuesday

Sgt. Charles Norton
Sgt. Charles Norton(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The funeral for a beloved Richmond County deputy who passed away due to COVID-19 will be held Tuesday.

The arrangements for Sgt. Charles Norton will begin at 10 a.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home.

Posted by Church of Christ at Grace Street on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The funeral will be followed up with a procession starting between 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will travel north to Peach Orchard Road and Interstate 520.

From I-520, the procession will continue to Interstate 20 on its way to Fort Jackson in Columbia.

Norton died Sept. 20 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, according to the RIchmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Norton was assigned to the field operations division.

