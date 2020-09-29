LIVE: Richmond County who died of COVID-19 to be laid to rest Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The funeral for a beloved Richmond County deputy who passed away due to COVID-19 will be held Tuesday.

The arrangements for Sgt. Charles Norton will begin at 10 a.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home.

The funeral will be followed up with a procession starting between 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will travel north to Peach Orchard Road and Interstate 520.

From I-520, the procession will continue to Interstate 20 on its way to Fort Jackson in Columbia.

Norton died Sept. 20 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center , according to the RIchmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Norton was assigned to the field operations division.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.