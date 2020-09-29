Advertisement

One dead, another wounded in double shooting at Augusta convenience store

The Richmond County Coroner’s office has confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The Richmond County Coroner’s office has confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office has confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

That shooting took place at the 1600 block of Olive Road at the Pak N Go just before 3:49 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, meanwhile, was transported to Augusta University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

