One dead, another wounded in double shooting at Augusta convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office has confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

That shooting took place at the 1600 block of Olive Road at the Pak N Go just before 3:49 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, meanwhile, was transported to Augusta University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

