Report: Augusta Fire Department needs to see changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chain of command, EMS, mandatory overtime, and leadership are just some of the major focuses of a 40-page report on Augusta Fire Department.

The city’s hired firm, McGrath Consulting Group, wrote there report was “not to find who is at fault,” but instead to find solutions.

Commissioner Dennis Williams says the report actually proves no wrongdoing.

“I didn’t find anything in the report that would require the chief to resign or be terminated. It’s really about management," Williams said.

Meanwhile, commissioner John Clarke argues it wasn’t conclusive enough.

“I think this is just another example of basically $25,000 being wasted,” Clarke said. “As far as the next step. Your guess is as good as mine.”

After News 12 received an exclusive copy of the report via a source, we aired the story in our evening newscasts. After the story aired, the city of Augusta sent us a formal copy under an Open Records Request.

In the report, recommendations to the city include:

-Address turnover, find the source of it to avoid mandatory overtime.

-43 employees left since January

-Mandatory OT has a direct impact on mental and physical health

-Audit policies and dedicate an HR specialist to the fire department to offer more checks and balances with rules and communication

The consultant also found 53 percent of all department calls are EMS, so the report cites “all new hires must be committed to both fire and EMS” to avoid firefighter complaints of having to staff ambulances.

A theme in the document is the chain of command and leadership. It was called a self-perpetuating issue. The consultant wrote employees don’t properly report concerns because previously its fallen deaf ears, then supervisors don’t followup with employees, then commissioners get involved.

The consultant says the commission should not be directly involved in fire department issues at all.

Although some leaders are not satisfied with the overall assessment, others say its what the city needed to move forward one way or another.

The report is expected to be discussed in the city’s legal meeting before commission on Oct. 6. We’ll let you know if any action is decided.

