Case against ex-trooper advances in Screven County killing of Black driver

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The felony murder case against a former Georgia state trooper from Screven County will move forward after a preliminary hearing.

Ex-trooper Jake Thompson faces charges in the death of Julian Lewis.

Thompson shot and killed Lewis after a car chase back in August.

Monday was Thompson’s first appearance in court since a judge denied him bond.

From here, the case will go before a grand jury to decide whether it goes to trial.

Investigators say a broken taillight led to Lewis' death.

His family asked for a review of Thompson’s background.

We found there have been three complaints against him in his six years as a trooper.

Two of them were claims of misconduct and racial profiling. The Georgia State Patrol closed the cases, calling them “unfounded.”

