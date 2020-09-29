Case against ex-trooper advances in Screven County killing of Black driver
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The felony murder case against a former Georgia state trooper from Screven County will move forward after a preliminary hearing.
Ex-trooper Jake Thompson faces charges in the death of Julian Lewis.
Thompson shot and killed Lewis after a car chase back in August.
Monday was Thompson’s first appearance in court since a judge denied him bond.
From here, the case will go before a grand jury to decide whether it goes to trial.
Investigators say a broken taillight led to Lewis' death.
His family asked for a review of Thompson’s background.
We found there have been three complaints against him in his six years as a trooper.
Two of them were claims of misconduct and racial profiling. The Georgia State Patrol closed the cases, calling them “unfounded.”
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.