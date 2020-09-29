Memorial ceremony set for Augusta’s late interim parks director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A memorial service for Ronald “Ron” Houck, the late interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks Department, will be held Wednesday.

The service will begin at noon in the shelter at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

The service will be streamed live on the social media presence of W. H. Mays Mortuary, and a link to the stream will be made available on the Augusta Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

All social distancing and face mask guidelines will be observed.

The death of Houck, who worked with the city for 23 years, was announced Sept. 21.

“His dedication and commitment to the employees and citizens of Augusta, Georgia will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time,” said a Facebook post from the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department.

