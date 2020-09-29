Meeting to yield update on reopening of Richmond County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents may get a little bit more clarity on the school year today.

The Richmond County Board of Education will meet to provide an update on the reopening of schools and learning models.

That meeting will start at 5 p.m.

You can watch it at https://live.myvrspot.com/player?udi=cmNib2U%3D&c=cmNzczE%3D.

