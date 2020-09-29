Advertisement

Loeffler, Clyburn weigh in on first presidential debate

The first of three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will air on CBS Tuesday night, September 29, at 9 p.m.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take the stage in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates.

Ahead of that, we’re hearing from a couple of our elected officials.

Our D.C. Bureau talked with Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn about what they expect.

CLYBURN: “No honesty, no respect for people of color, no respect for what this country’s been with. Trying to make a more perfect union out of itself. Donald Trump is a descpicable leader, and we ought to treat him that way.”

LOEFFLER: “This is probably the most important election in history because freedom is on the ballot. This is a stark choice between freedom and socialism.”

MORE | Vice president to visit Peach State this week

