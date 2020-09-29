Loeffler, Clyburn weigh in on first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take the stage in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates.

Ahead of that, we’re hearing from a couple of our elected officials.

Our D.C. Bureau talked with Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn about what they expect.

CLYBURN: “No honesty, no respect for people of color, no respect for what this country’s been with. Trying to make a more perfect union out of itself. Donald Trump is a descpicable leader, and we ought to treat him that way.”

LOEFFLER: “This is probably the most important election in history because freedom is on the ballot. This is a stark choice between freedom and socialism.”

