Lawsuit filed by family of Richmond Co. investigator to move forward

Investigator Cecil Ridley
Investigator Cecil Ridley(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Cecil Ridley, an investigator who was killed during a patrol weapon round up, has been ruled to move forward following a request to dismiss from a defendant.

Following a string of crimes involving guns in October of 2019, deputies were patrolling hot spots around the area with reports of gun violence.

Ridley was one of the officers involved in those “proactive patrols.”

While Augusta Mart, according to investigators, Alvin Hester, Jr shot Ridley during a weapons roundup near the Augusta Mart in Richmond County.

Hester is charged with Ridley’s death. Hester is charged with murder, firearms possession, drug possession, theft, and obstruction.

Ridley’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two defendants -- one of them being Circle K, the store owners, and landlords of the property where the roundup occurred.

One of the main focuses of the lawsuit is lighting. A dozen times in the suit, the family’s attorneys say the lights weren’t properly maintained, and if they were, Ridley’s death could have been prevented.

According to court officials, the owner of the Augusta Mart had filed a motion requesting the case be dismissed. Judge Blanchard denied the motion late last week. This allows the case to move forward.

