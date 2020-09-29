Kemp says he’s following investigation over immigrant surgeries

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is addressing the allegations against the Irwin County Detention Center.

The center is under investigation after a whistle-blower complaint that the facility was refusing to test detainees for COVID-19 and that it was also performing an alarming rate of hysterectomies.

An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand. Although some procedures could be justified based on problems documented in the records, the women’s lack of consent or knowledge raises severe legal and ethical issues, lawyers and medical experts said.

The company running the center says the facility is closely adhering to protocols.

Kemp says he will continue follow the federal investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.