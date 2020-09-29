Advertisement

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington last week honored the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects. On Friday, the women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to do so.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members. But Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Florida man shoots through his own windshield, dashcam shows

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The man says he was threatened by another driver who pulled a gun first.

News

14-year-old wounded in Richmond County shooting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 14-year-old was wounded in a shooting on Basswood Drive, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

National Politics

GOP senators praise Trump pick ahead of confirmation fight

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

National

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

National

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|

National

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

National Politics

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

National Politics

House Intelligence panel to subpoena DHS over whistleblower

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he will subpoena the Department of Homeland Security after a department whistleblower said he wasn’t allowed access to documents and clearance he needs to testify.