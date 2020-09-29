I-20 sees second deadly crash of the day in Columbia County
This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash killed at least one person Tuesday on Interstate 20 in Columbia County just a few miles from where an crash earlier in the day killed two law enforcement officers.
At least one person was killed in the nine-vehicle crash around mile marker 180.
Few details were available about the crash, but it occurred sometime after a wreck 10 miles to the east killed two law enforcement officers from Fulton County.
Both crashes occurred on the eastbound side of the interstate.
After the crash involving the officers, the eastbound side of the interstate was shut down. But after the second crash, an even longer stretch of the roadway was closed, with traffic being diverted at Exit 175.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was en route to the scene and the crash was under investigation.
Even before the dual crashes today, I-20 has been treacherous recently:
- The second crash was about six miles east of where a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two weeks ago. On Sept. 17, Jason Willis was struck by a vehicle as he was loading up another vehicle on Interstate 20 at Cobbham Road in McDuffie County. It happened as torrential rain soaked the region.
- On Monday night, a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Grovetown exit ramp on westbound Interstate 20, causing traffic problems.
- Hours earlier on Monday, all lanes of eastbound I-20 were closed in South Carolina a few miles north of North Augusta. A truck accident before 6 a.m. led to the closure near Bettis Academy Road, and only one lane was open for most of the rest of the day.
