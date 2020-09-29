I-20 sees second deadly crash of the day in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash killed at least one person Tuesday on Interstate 20 in Columbia County just a few miles from where an crash earlier in the day killed two law enforcement officers.

At least one person was killed in the nine-vehicle crash around mile marker 180.

Few details were available about the crash, but it occurred sometime after a wreck 10 miles to the east killed two law enforcement officers from Fulton County.

Both crashes occurred on the eastbound side of the interstate.

After the crash involving the officers, the eastbound side of the interstate was shut down. But after the second crash, an even longer stretch of the roadway was closed, with traffic being diverted at Exit 175.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was en route to the scene and the crash was under investigation.

Even before the dual crashes today, I-20 has been treacherous recently:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.