Advertisement

I-20 sees second deadly crash of the day in Columbia County

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body Works merchandise items were found inside a vehicle involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Destin.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body Works merchandise items were found inside a vehicle involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Destin.(AP)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash killed at least one person Tuesday on Interstate 20 in Columbia County just a few miles from where an crash earlier in the day killed two law enforcement officers.

At least one person was killed in the nine-vehicle crash around mile marker 180.

Few details were available about the crash, but it occurred sometime after a wreck 10 miles to the east killed two law enforcement officers from Fulton County.

Both crashes occurred on the eastbound side of the interstate.

After the crash involving the officers, the eastbound side of the interstate was shut down. But after the second crash, an even longer stretch of the roadway was closed, with traffic being diverted at Exit 175.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was en route to the scene and the crash was under investigation.

Even before the dual crashes today, I-20 has been treacherous recently:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken High postpones second football game due to COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken High School has postponed its second football game in several days as a “majority” of players on the varsity team have been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

News

Pair of endorsements adds more fuel to Ga. Senate race

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A pair of new high-profile endorsements are adding fuel to an already contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

News

Person shot in neck in Aiken County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Missing 16-year-old Richmond County girl

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Memorial announced for Recs and Park director

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Funeral procession for Richmond County deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

RAW: Funeral procession for Sgt. Charles Norton

Updated: 1 hours ago

Traffic

CRASH KILLS 2 OFFICERS, CLOSES EASTBOUND I-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A traffic accident has shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 at mile marker 191, according to dispatchers.

News

Memorial ceremony set for Augusta’s late interim parks director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A memorial service for Ronald “Ron” Houck, the late interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks Department, will be held Wednesday.

News

Agent: Video contradicts Ga. trooper charged with murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigator says dash camera video contradicts a former Georgia state trooper’s statement that he shot a motorist fearing the man was trying to run over him.