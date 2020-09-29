Advertisement

‘He’s my brother. We stick together’: Community pays respects to deputy killed by COVID-19

Sgt. Charles Norton
Sgt. Charles Norton(WRDW)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sgt. Charles Norton got the hero’s farewell with a procession that took him from Richmond County to Fort Jackson.

When the procession left the funeral home just before noon, it was a line of lights and silence and a moment of honor and respect.

Sgt. Norton died from coronavirus last weekend, and Tuesday, all reflected on how his life impacted so many. From the line of duty to a line of blue, Norton left this world a servant.

“He was a very good friend of my family, my daughter’s, and her grandchildren,” Steven Lemon said.

Lemon stood along Peach Orchard Road for more than an hour to salute his fellow veteran.

“Anybody who treats my family that well, they mean a lot to me,” Lemon said.

Walter Rouse knew Norton for 34 years as his neighbor.

“He’s always been around the family. Good guy, always been there for us. Anything we needed, he was there,” Rouse said.

They were there to support him along with his family and his brothers in blue. Twenty-two years of service to Richmond County was cut short by COVID-19.

“I see him every day, every day. Now, I can’t see him every day. That’s a hurt feeling, man,” Rouse said.

All the hurt met with honor and tribute. Deputies from Aiken, Lexington, and Richland counties escorted him to his final resting place.

Brothers standing together until the end, and one standing in salute.

“He’s my brother, and that’s what we do -- we stick together,” Lemon said.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Norton was a mature leader, but also brought joy to the agency. Today is a day to honor that and pay respects to decades of service.

The sheriff’s office also says Norton left a legacy as a devout Christian, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. They say he loved life and never met a stranger.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Augusta Fire Department needs to see changes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Chain of command, EMS, mandatory overtime, and leadership are just some of the major focuses of a 40-page report on Augusta Fire Department.

News

COVID-19 court trial backlog to ease with use of James Brown Arena

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
A pending backlog does not only weigh heavily on the courts, it feels the heaviest on families seeking justice and answers.

News

Transforming the JBA for justice

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Impact of Sgt. Charles Norton's death

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

3 killed in 2 deadly crashes on I-20

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Double shooting on Olive Road in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Teen hurt in second Richmond County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Fatal shooting at convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Deadly nine-car crash on I-20 updates

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

14-year-old wounded in Richmond County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 14-year-old was wounded in a shooting on Basswood Drive, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.