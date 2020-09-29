Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Honesti Mack, 16, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, She was wearing a white shirt with dark blue jeans and tie-dye Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Division at 706-821-1080.

