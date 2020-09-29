Advertisement

GBI finishes investigation of Rayshard Brooks’ slaying in Atlanta

From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its investigation into the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The result comes months after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the two officers.

The GBI findings have been turned over to the DA’s office for review and have not been released to the public yet.

Garrett Rolfe faces felony murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of Brooks on June 12 outside an Atlanta Wendy’s. After an encounter with officers, Brooks had grabbed a taser and run with it before he was shot.

Rolfe was fired as a police officer after the incident.

Brooks' slaying is among several deaths of Black people at the hands of police officers that have fueled protests in recent months across the country.

MORE | Ex-trooper’s charges in Black driver’s death will go to grand jury

