For many, new S.C. jobless money remains elusive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has started sending out one-time payments to South Carolinians who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

This is part of the federal Lost Wages Assistance program. However, some people say they’ve been unable to cash those checks, and others say they still haven’t received them.

Sherry Sandlin has been searching for work since she was laid off in July. She receives just $174 a week in unemployment benefits.

“Bills are going to fall behind. My rent is going to be behind. I pay weekly rent, and I don’t even know how I’m going to feed my family,” Sandlin tearfully explained.

The Blacksburg resident says she’s been waiting weeks on the extra $1,800 she’s eligible for from the Lost Wages Assistance program. Even though that money is now being distributed, Sandlin says she still hasn’t received a check. “I’ve filed for my LWA. They sent me an email to upload my ID,” she explained. “I uploaded my ID, and it shows on my portal, but on their end, it says it’s not showing, so no benefits this week, no LWA this week.”

A DEW spokeswoman says claimants are asked to submit their ID if they incorrectly answer any security questions, and failure to submit that ID could result in benefits being withheld. “Approximately 80% of claimants are clearing their security questions,” wrote DEW spokeswoman Heather Biance. “Of those who don’t, some individuals are timing out or abandoning the questions before completion. These potentially could be fraud as these might be people who do not know how to answer these questions.”

Columbia resident Jason Riddle received his Lost Wages Assistance check but says it took him hours at Bank of America Monday trying to cash it.

“They told me the check was no good, and I would need to come back tomorrow,” said Riddle. “At that point, I went to the next closest Bank of America and got the same message there. They actually told me they had been issued an email bank-wide that they were not accepting the checks.”

DEW says they learned this weekend some locations were not accepting the LWA checks. “While we know some individuals were not able to cash their checks over the weekend, we encourage them to revisit their financial institutions, as we are actively working with them to verify claimants or stop fraudulent activity,” wrote Biance.

Riddle says he was finally able to cash his check Monday after visiting the DEW office in person and getting an employee there to give him the phone number of a Bank of America manager. “Luckily enough, I’m in a situation where I’m able to drive and get somewhere and go back and forth to the bank,” he explained. “What’s more concerning is everyone else who’s not as blessed as I am to be able to do that.”

While he was able to get that extra money in his hand Monday, Riddle says he’s still falling behind.

“I have medical bills piling up, insurance that’s backlogged,” he noted. “That $1,800 is gone the day that I’ve got it.”

Some viewers have reached out to WIS saying when they go to verify their identity on the online portal, they are being taken to another screen that says access denied. DEW says they are not aware of any online system issues, and they say less than 1.5% of claimants are receiving this access denied screen. However, if you do get to that screen, DEW recommends the following solutions:

"Some individuals have reported using a desktop computer or changing settings on their cell phone can help.

Here is the recommended cell phone change:

Some potential solutions could include:

Cross-site tracking setting on iPhone (found instructions online) Go to settings Go to Safari Uncheck Prevent Cross-Site Tracking

Cross-site tracking setting on android (found instructions online) Open Chrome Tap the “more” option at the right of the address bar. Then select the “settings” option Under “advanced” click “privacy” option Tap “Do not track” option to turn it on



These are some recommendations that have worked for some individuals, but we are also advising claimants to try a different browser or a computer. If they are still having issues, they could visit an SC Works center or Connection Point. "

The DEW TelClaim phone line also experienced a high volume of calls Monday afternoon, and some viewers report being hung up on after receiving an automated message. DEW says this is because they can only hold so many people in the queue at one time, and you will need to continue calling to get through to an employee.

Once you complete the certification process for LWA and are approved, DEW says you will receive a payment notice on your portal homepage. DEW says payments will be received within 7-14 days, but they do expect it to take less time than that.

According to the agency, more than 90,000 claimants have successfully completed the ID verification and LWA certification process since last Wednesday. As of Sunday, DEW has paid more than $118 million to claimants.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.