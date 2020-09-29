Advertisement

DHEC encourages pet owners to keep animals vaccinated

A photo of a featured pup from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
A photo of a featured pup from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - In light of World Rabies Day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds pet owners how important it is to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

World Rabies Day is a global campaign to help prevent the spread of rabies by providing low-cost rabies vaccines.

Pet owners can visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies for a list of vaccine clinics as well as other important rabies information. Low-cost rabies vaccination providers include:

Bell Farm Veterinary

Care-A-Van

Lowcountry Pet Vaccine Clinic

PET MED MOBILE

According to DHEC, if you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with an animal you believe has rabies or another animal that potentially has rabies,  call your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office.

Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

For more information about rabies resources in Georgia, visit the Department of Public Health website.

