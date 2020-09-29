Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue through the CSRA this evening and move east of the region tonight. Showers will be possible through around midnight tonight across the area. We are expecting to be dry and clear by daybreak Wednesday with cooler lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be calming down overnight out of the northwest.

Cooler than average highs expected most days over the next 5. (WRDW)

Sunny skies and below average highs are expected Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph in the morning then turn more out of the west into the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be a little warmer with highs in the mid to low 80s. This will be thanks to slightly warmer air across the region ahead of another cold front expected to move through late Thursday into early Friday. Winds could be a little breezy Thursday afternoon as the next front approaches, but we are not expecting any rain from this frontal passage.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday behind the front. Highs will be below average in the mid 70s with plenty of sun during the day. Weather looks perfect for Friday night football games with game time temps in the 60s.

Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine continues during the day Saturday with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s.

A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but not expecting much in the way of measurable rain. Highs will be back in the mid 70s. Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

