COVID-19 court trial backlog to ease with use of James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pending backlog does not only weigh heavily on the Richmond County courts, it feels the heaviest on families seeking justice and answers.

It feels its heaviest on people like Phyillis Jackson. Gerald Waldon was her son, and his body found shot in a yard at the corner of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road back in 2019.

“When they took my son, they disrupted my whole world,” she said.

Four people were arrested on charges connected to his murder . The jury trial for the case is stalled.

“I don’t get the opportunity to tell him, ‘I super-duper love you, son.’ He will never hear those words from me, and I will never hear them from him,” Jackson said.

When COVID-19 first forced the courts and halted jury trials, it left 3,500 criminal cases, 21,000 civil and domestic cases plus more the 500 unindicted cases left in waiting. The numbers have only multiplied since then.

“Access to justice, it begins and ends with jurors and for jurors to be the voice for both the victim and the person who may not be guilty,” Nolan Martin, Court Administrator, said.

So that’s where the plan to use the James Brown Arena comes into play. The chairs lining the rooms of the arena would serve as jury pools, meaning those summoned would go there.

They’d go through orientation to see if they’re selected for a trial, but that’s something that can no longer be done in Augusta courtrooms because of social distancing limitations.

So, the local judicial circuit must show how this new process would lead to resuming trials.

“We need them to know that we’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure that they’re safe and we’re following CDC guidelines,” Martin said.

Administrator Nolan Martin says if there are no juries, there’s no justice.

Transforming this arena is just the first step, but it’s one that feels long overdue for families like Gerald Waldon’s.

“Families can get resolution. So, at some point, I can breathe,” Martin said.

The Georgia Supreme Court must approve this plan for it to move forward, but lawyers are hoping to begin using the JBA in November.

Some trials could happen in the arena, but most will still be at the courthouse. The JBA would be mainly for selecting jurors.

