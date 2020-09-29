Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host community plasma drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office collaborates with the Shepeard Community Blood Center to host a convalescent plasma drive on October 11.

BCSO was the first within the community to answer Shepeard’s call to action and will be hosting a plasma drive on October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, located at 225 GA-24, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Appointments are required to donate.

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you can help others by donating plasma.

In order to donate, you must make an appointment by October 2nd by calling Shepeard Community Blood Center at 706-737-4551 and asking for Melinda Woodell. You can also email the center at ccpdonor@shepeardblood.org and put the words “Burke County Plasma” in the email subject line.

Shepeard’s staff practices universal precautions, including wearing masks, and provide a mini physical before each donation which includes a temperature check. All donors will be required to wear a mask while donating. Appropriate social distancing measures will be in place.

In order to donate, donors must meet FDA eligibility requirements, have proof of a COVID-19 diagnosis, and be fully recovered for at least 14 days. If your company or organization would like to hold a similar drive, email Shepeard at info@shepeardblood.org for more information.

