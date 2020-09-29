Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host community plasma drive

Officials at the Shepeard Blood Center say they are in need of blood donations of all blood types while accepting plasma donations. (WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office collaborates with the Shepeard Community Blood Center to host a convalescent plasma drive on October 11.

BCSO was the first within the community to answer Shepeard’s call to action and will be hosting a plasma drive on October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, located at 225 GA-24, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Appointments are required to donate.

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you can help others by donating plasma.

In order to donate, you must make an appointment by October 2nd by calling Shepeard Community Blood Center at 706-737-4551 and asking for Melinda Woodell. You can also email the center at ccpdonor@shepeardblood.org and put the words “Burke County Plasma” in the email subject line.

Shepeard’s staff practices universal precautions, including wearing masks, and provide a mini physical before each donation which includes a temperature check. All donors will be required to wear a mask while donating. Appropriate social distancing measures will be in place.

In order to donate, donors must meet FDA eligibility requirements, have proof of a COVID-19 diagnosis, and be fully recovered for at least 14 days. If your company or organization would like to hold a similar drive, email Shepeard at info@shepeardblood.org for more information.

