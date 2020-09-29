Advertisement

Amazon sees its palm recognition tech in stadiums, offices

FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon is rolling out a new device for contactless transactions that will scan an individual’s palm. The Amazon One, which will initially launch in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, is being viewed as a way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store easier.
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon is rolling out a new device for contactless transactions that will scan an individual’s palm. The Amazon One, which will initially launch in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, is being viewed as a way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store easier.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has introduced new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices.

Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because it’s more private than other biometric technology, and a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.

“And it’s contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times,” Kumar wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores. But Amazon believes the technology is applicable elsewhere.

“In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system,” Kumar wrote. “Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier.”

People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account isn’t necessary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County who died of COVID-19 to be laid to rest Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The funeral for a beloved Richmond County deputy who passed away due to COVID-19 will be held Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Tybee Island gets creative in reminding visitors about mask mandate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mariah Congedo
City of Tybee officials have gotten creative in how they’re reminding people of safe practices to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

News

For many, new S.C. jobless money remains elusive

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
One-time assistance payments remain elusive to man South Carolinians who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

S.C. absentee ballot witness requirement removed again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal appeals court has reversed course and reinstated a ruling by a South Carolina federal judge that would let absentee voters do so without having a witness signature.

News

Judge orders Georgia to have paper backups of voter rolls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge says every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check voters in.

News

Learn about new historical marker on Augusta race riot

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new historical marker is offering insights on one of the darkest days in Augusta’s history.

News

See how 'roof party' helped cheer up local cancer patient

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch this sweet surprise for an Augusta man who was diagnosed with cancer just last week.

National Politics

Georgia voters to choose short-term successor to John Lewis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven candidates are facing off in Tuesday’s special election to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia.

News

Take a look at new campaign to bring visitors to Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a new brand campaign.