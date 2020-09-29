Crash kills 1, closes eastbound I-20 between Thomson, Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident has killed at least one person and shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 between Thomson and Grovetown, according to Columbia County dispatchers.

The accident was reported at Lewiston Road, mile marker 191, before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash, which the Georgia Department of Transportation reported a truck and another vehicle.

A witness driving in the other direction told News 12 that traffic was backed up for miles. At the accident scene, she described a mangled car that had possibly rolled over.

The Department of Transportation expected lanes to reopen around 1:15 p.m.

The location is also the site of a maintenance project, according to the department. The maintenance project at mile marker 191 was expected to have a minor impact today, closing the right lane.

It was unclear whether the crash was related to the maintenance project.

The accident wasn’t far from where a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two weeks ago. On Sept. 17, Jason Willis was struck by a vehicle as he was loading up another vehicle on Interstate 20 at Cobham Road in McDuffie County. It happened as torrential rain soaked the region.

Since then, I-20 in the CSRA has seen other problems in the past couple of days:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.