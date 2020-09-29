Aiken High postpones second football game due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken High School has postponed its second football game in several days as a “majority” of players on the varsity team have been placed into a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

According to the high school, the scheduled game against Midland Valley High School has been moved to Oct. 30, 2020.

The rescheduled game against South Aiken High School was originally penciled in for that date, but it has once again been moved to Nov. 6, 2020.

The South Aiken game was also postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are most grateful to our Aiken County Public School District colleagues, as well as other colleagues across the state, for working with us to be able to provide the best possible competition for our team and entertainment for our fans,” Aiken High principal Dr. Jason Holt said in a statement.

