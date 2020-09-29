Advertisement

Agent: Video contradicts Ga. trooper charged with murder

From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
Sep. 29, 2020
SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — An investigator says dash camera video contradicts a former Georgia state trooper’s statement that he shot a motorist fearing the man was trying to run over him.

Jacob Thompson is charged with felony murder in the Aug. 7 death of Julian Lewis. Thompson forced Lewis' car into a ditch and shot him after Lewis refused to pull over for a broken tail light in rural Screven County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Dustin Peak testified at a preliminary hearing Monday that the battery to Lewis' car got disconnected when it hit the ditch, making the vehicle inoperable.

He said video from Thompson’s dash camera shows one second elapsed between the time the trooper exited his patrol vehicle and fired the shot that killed Lewis.

The case now goes to a grand jury.

