AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was wounded in a shooting on Basswood Drive, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff’s investigators say they were called to the scene around 4:33 p.m. and located a 14-year-old wounded in the leg.

The teen’s condition is reported to be stable.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.