Washington No. 2 pick Young injures groin in loss to Browns

(AP) - Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young’s outlook is uncertain after the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft left in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland with a groin injury.

Young entered the game tied for the NFL lead with 2 1/2 sacks. The former Ohio State star didn’t have much of an impact before the injury. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter of a 23-23 tie against Cincinnati with an ankle injury.

