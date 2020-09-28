Advertisement

Washington No. 2 pick Young injures groin in loss to Browns

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young’s outlook is uncertain after the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft left in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland with a groin injury.

Young entered the game tied for the NFL lead with 2 1/2 sacks. The former Ohio State star didn’t have much of an impact before the injury. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter of a 23-23 tie against Cincinnati with an ankle injury.

