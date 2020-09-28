Visitation, service set for deputy who died from coronavirus
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of Richmond County are getting ready to say their goodbyes to a longtime sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Charles Norton.
Norton died last Sept. 20 of complications from coronavirus.
There will be a visitation today at the Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home off Peach Orchard Road, with a home-going service scheduled for tomorrow.
Norton was a member of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.