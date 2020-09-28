This suspect is being sought in weekend aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault over the weekend.

Dontrell Maurice Moss, 34, is accused in the incident that occurred Saturday, according to authorities. He has warrants on file with the agency, authorities said.

They released a photo of him and described him as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who comes in contact with him or who has any information on whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator John Dewey or any on-call investigator at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

