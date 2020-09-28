Advertisement

These Trump supporters made a stop in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Women for Trump bus tour made a stop in Augusta over the weekend.

Supporters gathered with signs on the side of the road cheering for President Donald Trump.

Organizers say they’re making stops around the state to rally the troops and show appreciation for grassroots supporters.

They say the bus tour will continue toward the metro Atlanta area -- and eventually other states.

