Advertisement

Steed’s Dairy opens with COVID-19 precautions

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

After being closed all year due to the pandemic--Steed’s Dairy opened this weekend just in time for Fall fun.

″It feels real good, I mean this is something we look forward to every year. And it’s kind of like my family coming back every Fall" said owner, Jim Steed.

The dairy usually opens in the Spring. Steed said he was worried the pandemic would hold them back from opening the corn maze this year.

“Oh I was very concerned" he said. "I mean, it kept lasting throughout the summer, and that’s usually when I get ready for the corn maze. But we’ve been very lucky as far as, you know, everything has subsided a little bit” he said.

In order to open, they had to make some changes. Masks are recommended for guest and required for employees, sanitizing wipe downs are more frequent and hand sanitizer stations are set up along the acres. They also conduct fog disinfecting after every weekend and added more area for social distancing space.

“We added probably about two acres to an already four or five acre area. And just to spread everybody out and give everybody [room for] social distancing” said Steed.

The opening day crowd was better than Steed expected, more than 300 guests visited the dairy.

“I was surprised that a lot of people came out. And they seem to have a good time. I mean, they were keeping their space and everything else, it was a good first day” said Steed.

The maze design this year paid tribute to the pandemic, featuring a cow wearing a mask with the message ‘stay safe, Moove 6 feet away.’

Steed’s Dairy corn maize will be open every Saturday and Sunday until November 15th.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New York Times: Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of past 15 years beginning in 2000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paul LeBlanc
Donald Trump paid no income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000 because he reported losing significantly more than he made, according to an explosive report released Sunday by the New York Times.

News

Evans on Ice 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The organizers of Evans on Ice have announced the annual holiday festival will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

News

Mother of SC teacher who died of COVID-19 dies weeks after daughter

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shirley Bannister, mother of 28-year-old Richland Two teacher Demi Bannister, has died from complications of COVID-19, according to family.

News

Brother of George Floyd attends Augusta’s Black Dollar Expo

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
An August 2020 report found 41 percent of Black-owned businesses closed because of the pandemic, compared to 17 percent of white-owned businesses. The Black Dollar Expo aimed to shed light on the issue and offer a little help.

Latest News

News

SLED arrests former Bamberg County Council Chairman for various sex crimes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested Bamberg County Council Chariman, Kerry Trent Kinard, in Bamberg yesterday.

News

Operation Football Highlights: Week 4

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT

News

Get ready to take off with the two-day Augusta hot air balloon festival

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
The Augusta Balloon Fest kicked off in colorful fashion tonight. And in

News

Hot air balloon festival takes flight in Augusta

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT

News

Midland Valley Mustangs honor lost members

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT

News

CSRA Walk for Water goes virtual on October 3

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The annual event, which brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water, has been converted to a virtual walk.