Steed’s Dairy opens with COVID-19 precautions

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

After being closed all year due to the pandemic--Steed’s Dairy opened this weekend just in time for Fall fun.

″It feels real good, I mean this is something we look forward to every year. And it’s kind of like my family coming back every Fall" said owner, Jim Steed.

The dairy usually opens in the Spring. Steed said he was worried the pandemic would hold them back from opening the corn maze this year.

“Oh I was very concerned" he said. "I mean, it kept lasting throughout the summer, and that’s usually when I get ready for the corn maze. But we’ve been very lucky as far as, you know, everything has subsided a little bit” he said.

In order to open, they had to make some changes. Masks are recommended for guest and required for employees, sanitizing wipe downs are more frequent and hand sanitizer stations are set up along the acres. They also conduct fog disinfecting after every weekend and added more area for social distancing space.

“We added probably about two acres to an already four or five acre area. And just to spread everybody out and give everybody [room for] social distancing” said Steed.

The opening day crowd was better than Steed expected, more than 300 guests visited the dairy.

“I was surprised that a lot of people came out. And they seem to have a good time. I mean, they were keeping their space and everything else, it was a good first day” said Steed.

The maze design this year paid tribute to the pandemic, featuring a cow wearing a mask with the message ‘stay safe, Moove 6 feet away.’

Steed’s Dairy corn maize will be open every Saturday and Sunday until November 15th.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.