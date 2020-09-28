Advertisement

Several local testing sites offered this week in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in South Carolina and want to get a coronavirus test, there are several upcoming opportunities, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended by visiting scdhec.gov/gettested. Partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
  • Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield
  • Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., partner event sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda
  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Highway, Saluda
  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Business

Charlie Norwood VA hospital seeking to hire nurses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Oct. 5.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

News

Visitation, service set for deputy who died from coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Residents of Richmond County are getting ready to say their goodbyes to a longtime sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Charles Norton.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

Coronavirus

Starting today, CSRA leads the way in saliva testing for coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of the only places you can get saliva-based COVID-19 testing is right here in Augusta. Learn how and where you can be tested.