Several local testing sites offered this week in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in South Carolina and want to get a coronavirus test, there are several upcoming opportunities, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended by visiting scdhec.gov/gettested. Partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta

Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., partner event sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Highway, Saluda

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

