Roenicke fired by Red Sox after 1 pandemic-shortened season

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, right, chats with bench coach Ron Roenicke before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, right, chats with bench coach Ron Roenicke before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Ron Roenicke was told he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East.

Hired on the eve of spring training after Alex Cora was implicated in Houston’s sign stealing scandal, Roenicke took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price. Ace Chris Sale never threw a pitch for the team this year.

With the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game, the team announced its decision.

