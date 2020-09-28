Road project set to improve safety at airport’s south entrance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is set to start today on a project to improve the south entrance to Augusta Regional Airport.

The safety-enhancement project will widen a 700-foot section of Doug Barnard Parkway south of Tobacco Road, adding a southbound left turn lane and a northbound deceleration lane into the airport’s south entrance.

Flaggers will be on site to ensure construction zone safety. Northbound and southbound traffic will occasionally be alternated, which could delay airport patrons attempting to turn left into the main entrance.

Airport officials recommend patrons schedule travel time accordingly or consider using the airport’s north entrance.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until about Dec. 27, although weather could affect the timeline.

This map shows locations that are key to the airport entrance improvement project. (WRDW)

