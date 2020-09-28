Advertisement

Road project set to improve safety at airport’s south entrance

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is set to start today on a project to improve the south entrance to Augusta Regional Airport.

The safety-enhancement project will widen a 700-foot section of Doug Barnard Parkway south of Tobacco Road, adding a southbound left turn lane and a northbound deceleration lane into the airport’s south entrance.

MORE | Peach Orchard Road detour starts today in Augusta

Flaggers will be on site to ensure construction zone safety. Northbound and southbound traffic will occasionally be alternated, which could delay airport patrons attempting to turn left into the main entrance.

Airport officials recommend patrons schedule travel time accordingly or consider using the airport’s north entrance.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until about Dec. 27, although weather could affect the timeline.

This map shows locations that are key to the airport entrance improvement project.
This map shows locations that are key to the airport entrance improvement project.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Peach Orchard Road detour starts today in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Work is starting today to repave around the railroad crossing on Peach Orchard Road between Highway 88 and Tobacco Road.

Traffic

Crashes close eastbound I-20, clog Washington Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
As heavy fog shrouded the CSRA early today, vehicle accidents caused traffic problems across the region.

Traffic

Detour will start Monday near Peach Orchard rail crossing

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Paving construction will be underway at the Peach Orchard Road/Georgia Highway 121 railroad crossing between Highway 88 and Tobacco Road.

News

2 identified as victims in fatal collision on Edgefield Highway

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
A head-on crash on a two-lane highway turns deadly and backs up traffic for miles.

Latest News

News

Rollover crash kills 1 person in Allendale County

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
One person died after a vehicle left a roadway and rolled over in an Allendale County wreck, authorities said Friday.

News

Multiple-vehicle crash reported near Midland Valley Golf Club

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Three to four vehicles were reportedly involved in a wreck that blocked lanes, according to dispatchers.

Traffic

4 injured when car flips during pursuit on Wrightsboro Road

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
A car flipped on Wrightsboro Rd, near Deer Hollow subdivision, following a Georgia State Patrol pursuit.

Traffic

Three accidents led to I-20 eastbound traffic backup

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Richmond County Dispatch confirms traffic was backed up on I-20 eastbound due to three separate accidents in the Riverwatch Parkway area.

News

Here are the rollout plans for new stop light in Columbia County

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A traffic signal has been newly installed at at the intersection that has Lakeside High School on one side and Blue Ridge Elementary on the other.

News

Road closures planned this week across the CSRA

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.