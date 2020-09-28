Police say $1 million in jewelry taken from Georgia store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say $1 million worth of jewelry has been stolen from a store in coastal Georgia.

The heist happened before dawn Friday at Kay Jewelers in Hinesville. Officers responded to an alarm at the store, but walked around the building and looked through the windows and saw nothing wrong.

Police say they called the store manager to come and reset the alarm and inspect the store, but the manager declined.

When employees arrived that day, they found a hole in the roof and the safe broken open and emptied. Investigators say they’re examining similar burglaries at other jewelry stores in Georgia and neighboring states.

