Peach Orchard Road detour starts today in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive on Peach Orchard Road, you may need to find another route.

Work is starting today to repave around the railroad crossing between Highway 88 and Tobacco Road.

This part of Peach Orchard will be closed through Thursday.

After this week, work will continue, but will happen overnight.

The $2.06 million highway repaving project is a collaboration project between ATC Site Construction and Norfolk Southern railroad.

An off-site detour will be available via SR 88, Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road during this time. (Source: Georgia Department of Transportation/Google)

