New Augusta Canal trail extension connects the CSRA together

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new path has opened on the Augusta Canal Trail, and now, the other side of town is just a ride, run, or step away.

With the pandemic leading more people to seek outdoor activities, the new River Levee expansion is bridging together all of the CSRA with a view along the river.

“Well, the expansion project has been years in the making. And we’re so excited for it to be complete,” Julianna Shurtleff, Augusta Canal Development & Outreach manager, said.

The Augusta Canal Heritage area has completed its $1 million expansion project.

“People want green space, they want recreational space, they want to feel safe out on the trails, away from you know the roads and vehicular traffic. So, the canal itself and canal trails are almost like being in the woods, but in the middle of the city,” Shurtleff said.

The project expands the River Levee Trail to 13th Street, connecting all the trails along the canal.

“It’s a complete connection now to Columbia County, all the way to Downtown Augusta, or even over to North Augusta and to the Riverwalk,” Shurtleff said. “So you have folks that can go from Columbia County all the way to downtown, ride their bike, have a bite to eat downtown, head back up the trail and it’s a whole day of adventure out here on the trails.”

Sonny and Polly Goldston, tried out the new trail for the first time today.

“We’ve seen this trail from the boat, and we said, we really want to walk on the trail. And now we are,” Goldston said. “It’s perfect. It’s perfect -- near our home and easy to get to, and very well maintained very beautiful. It’s good.”

With more people seeking outside activities, Shurtleff says it could not have finished at a better time.

“People are buying bikes, bringing their family out on the trails to really just get an outdoor retreat from all this mess that we were having to deal with in the spring,” she said.

Even though the trail is open right now, there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and 10k run this Saturday to celebrate.

