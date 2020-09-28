Advertisement

LeMahieu, Soto batting champs in shortest season in century

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits an R BI single during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues and Juan Soto the youngest NL batting champion in 79 years as Major League Baseball’s shortest regular season since 1878 ended Sunday.

Home runs were down from last year’s record level in a mini-season of diminished offense. The .245 big league batting average entering the final day was the the lowest since .237 in 1968 and down from .252 last year. Indians ace Shane Bieber finished with a 1.63 ERA, the lowest figure to lead the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968.

