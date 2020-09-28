Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country to get their thoughts. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia governor to visit CSRA today to promote voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is making a stop in our area today.

News

How to track your absentee ballot and other key things to know

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you have questions about absentee ballots, we have answers. Learn how to track your ballot, when to request one, how to return it and more.

News

S.C. Election Commission works to update electronic poll books

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Paola Tristan Arrud
The South Carolina Election Commission will be rolling out new statewide electronic poll books just in time for the November election.

News

New ruling means witness signatures will be needed for S.C. absentee ballots, after all

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Republicans and election officials in an appeal to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Loeffler pushes death penalty for cop killers

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton are part of a proposal that could toughen punishment for anyone convicted in the death of a law enforcement officer.

Latest News

News

S.C. absentee-ballot witness ruling appealed

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Republican officials in South Carolina and the state’s election commission are appealing a federal ruling last week.

Regional

South Carolina’s longest-serving Black legislator honored by peers

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Emery Glover
After serving nearly 50 years in the South Carolina General Assembly, South Carolina Senator John Matthews was honored Tuesday by state lawmakers ahead of his retirement.

News

Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Donald Trump’s 10th visit to Georgia as president is scheduled for later this week, according to the White House.

News

Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote in Georgia may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

South Carolina guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
|
By Adam Mintzer
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

S.C. lawmakers continue special session with money discussions

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The South Carolina House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated.