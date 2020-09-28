Advertisement

‘I’m just trying to do my part’: Army vet retires with plans to help youth

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a big celebration for an Augusta man who sacrificed so much for the community, and the country.

Ronnie Haynes is retiring after serving 30 years in the United States Army.

His family threw him a retirement party, and in true 2020 style: it was a drive-thru party. But it didn’t take away from the meaning of the special day. Now that he has retired, he has big plans to help the community.

For one U.S. Army soldier, it’s a call to action that’s going beyond his three decades of service.

“I think the most important thing outside the military is our dedication to the community,” Haynes said.

After being in the Army since 1990, he says it’s time to retire and move on to the next chapter.

“What’s just as important for me is to be able to provide for myself, but I just wanted to take that to the next level,” Haynes said.

Haynes was deployed three different times while serving. But every time he came home, you could find him visiting schools, trying to mentor young people.

“One of the things we try to do is reach out to the community whenever we come home and try and share our experiences, while at the same time showcase what can happen when you really apply yourself,” Haynes said.

He’s recently got five kids to join the military and says the younger generation told him that today, seeing is believing.

So, seeing him out working in the local schools shows something to them.

“When they see you a certain way, that’s impressionable,” Haynes explained.

Haynes grew up where everyone loved their community, but it was a tough place to live. He wanted to provide something he never had access to.

“In the past, we’ve set up little scholarships and provided some type of relief for children here and there and we want to expand upon that,” he said.

They plan to expand and create a foundation within the next month called the Team Haynes Foundation. It would help educate and fund children wanting to go to school or help further their careers.

He says even if this sticks with just one kid, it’s a success. The reward is beyond anything he could imagine.

“I’m just trying to do my part. And make sure if there’s a possibility for them to win and I can help them, then I want to see them succeed,” Haynes said.

