How to track your absentee ballot and other key things to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With more than 1 million Georgians planning to vote absentee, the secretary of state is launching a ballot-tracking system for absentee voters.

The new system is used to give Georgia voters clarity and confidence that their vote is accepted.

The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the new system will allow voters to track their absentee ballots and receive updates on the status of their ballots.

Once you’ve applied to vote absentee, the Georgia My Voter page will tell you when your specific ballot was issued. You can also get in-depth ballot tracking through https://ballottrax.com.

Then once you send it back, you can log on and make sure it didn’t get lost in the mail.

How it works

After signing, up absentee voters will begin to receive alerts on the status of their ballots.

Notifications will be sent out when your application is accepted, as well as when it’s sent.

You will receive another notification if and when the absentee ballot is accepted or rejected.

The executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections says it’s a good way to make sure your vote gets counted.

“You can look yourself up, and you can track your ballot through all the phases, it goes through,” Lynn Bailey said.

“If there’s a received date in there, then your ballot is here. And unless there was a technical deficiency with it, say, a voter forgets to sign the back of it. You know it’s going to be processed in the ballot box, and we will count it.”

Online requests

Georgia voters with a driver’s license or state ID card can request an absentee ballot entirely online.

Raffensperger unveiled an online portal to make it possible.

In the past, Georgia voters had to download and print an absentee ballot request, then scan and email it or put it in the mail.

The portal is available at http://www.securevotega.com/secureabsentee.

While the state ID or driver’s license number provide a secure safeguard for requesting ballots, the ballots themselves will still be verified by matching the voter signature to their signature on file upon submission.

Returning your absentee ballot

“Once your ballot arrives in your mailbox, give some thoughts on the best way to return your ballot,” Bailey advises.

She says voters will have three options for returning their ballot:

Stamp it and send it through the mail.

Use a ballot drop box.

Bring it in to the Board of Elections.

“For a lot of people, it kind of scratches that itch to bring their ballot down to the Board of Elections office and give it directly to us to put it in the ballot box,” Bailey said.

She says for those who would an application for an absentee ballot, it’s not too late. All registered voters in Richmond County were sent an application by mail.

“Get an absentee ballot application and get it in to us sooner rather than later and then let us process and verify it and get a ballot out in the mail to you,” Bailey said.

She says everyone should cast their vote in a way that makes them most comfortable.

She encourages voters to return the ballot immediately after completing it.

“Whatever your method or your preference is for returning those ballots, don’t wait,” she said.

Officials also want to remind you to sign the back of the envelope to avoid delays in the process.

Other things to know

The deadline to register to vote is only a week away: In both Georgia and South Carolina, you have until Oct. 5.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot, you have to do it by Oct. 30 in Georgia.

In South Carolina, the deadline is the Oct. 24.

The state of Georgia will accept mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. three business days after Election Day. They need to be postmarked by Nov. 3.

