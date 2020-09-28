Advertisement

Georgia governor to visit CSRA today to promote voting

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is making a stop in our area today.

He and District Attorney Natalie Paine are scheduled to speak at an event in Columbia County.

The two politicians will be at the Evans Towne Center park at 2 p.m. to host a “get out the vote” rally.

2-state election guides
Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election
South Carolina guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Key things to know

  • The deadline to register to vote is only a week away: In both Georgia and South Carolina, you have until Oct. 5.
  • If you want to request a mail-in ballot, you have to do it by Oct. 30 in Georgia.
  • In South Carolina, the deadline is the Oct. 24.
  • The state of Georgia will accept mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. three business days after Election Day. They need to be postmarked by Nov. 3.
MORE | How to track your absentee ballot and other key things to know

