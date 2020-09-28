Georgia governor to visit CSRA today to promote voting

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is making a stop in our area today.

He and District Attorney Natalie Paine are scheduled to speak at an event in Columbia County.

The two politicians will be at the Evans Towne Center park at 2 p.m. to host a “get out the vote” rally.

Key things to know

The deadline to register to vote is only a week away: In both Georgia and South Carolina, you have until Oct. 5.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot, you have to do it by Oct. 30 in Georgia.

In South Carolina, the deadline is the Oct. 24.

The state of Georgia will accept mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. three business days after Election Day. They need to be postmarked by Nov. 3.

