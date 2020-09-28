Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms will be possible today as another cold front heads towards the area. Afternoon highs will be back in the low 80s. Storms will be possible again Tuesday as the main front moves through the area.

Once the front moves south and east of the CSRA Wednesday it will reinforce cooler than average temperatures across the region. Highs Wednesday into next weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s during this stretch with lows back down in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected. The cooler temps will likely continue through the first part of October with the eastern half of the country expected to be below average. Keep it here for updates.

Below average temperatures are expected through the first week of October. (WRDW)

