Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another day of clouds and light showers left us well below average for this time of year. It was the coolest day for September so far only reaching 74° at Bush Field. Most of the showers have moved to our east but a few light showers can’t be ruled out later on this evening.

Additional showers will be possible Monday as another cold front heads towards the area. Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s. Storms will be possible again Tuesday as the main front moves through the area.

Once the front moves south and east of the CSRA Wednesday it will reinforce cooler than average temperatures across the region. Highs Wednesday into next weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s during this stretch with lows back down in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected. The cooler temps will likely continue through the first part of October with the eastern half of the country expected to be below average. Keep it here for updates.