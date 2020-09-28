Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible through this evening. Patchy dense fog and mist will be possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Lows will be muggy early Tuesday near 70. Winds will be light out of the south.

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday and bring widespread rain to the area. Patchy fog and misty conditions are expected around sunrise, so be careful on your morning commute. Isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime, but the higher rain chance will be in the afternoon. There is the chance for isolated flooding across the area, mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some areas could see over an inch of rain tomorrow in a short amount of time. Heavy rainfall will be most problematic for areas that are low lying or have poor drainage. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest most of the day between 5-10 mph.

Heavy rain looks likely Tuesday. This could trigger a few flood alerts across the area. (WRDW)

Skies are expected to clear out late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Lows early Wednesday are expected to be down in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies and below average highs are expected Wednesday through the weekend. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be a little warmer with highs near 80 as another cold front approaches the area and reinforces cool air for the weekend. Some spots could possible get down in the 40s for morning lows this weekend.

